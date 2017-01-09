Medicine University opens new facilities in Can Tho

The inaugural ceremony. (Photo: www.ctump.edu.vn)

Can Tho (VNA) – The Can Tho University of Medicine and Pharmacy in the Mekong Delta inaugurated new facilities on January 7 after five years of construction.

The new facilities of Public Health, Medical Technology, Medicine and Dentistry Departments were built on an area of 1.65ha, costing 164 billion VND (7.2 million USD).

Prof. Pham Van Linh, Rector of the University said that with new facilities, the university is able to train more health workers in the Mekong Delta, in line with the plan to develop the university in 2020 and with a view to 2030.

The next phase of the construction will be started in 2017, including a hospital with 450 beds.

The Can Tho University of Medicine and Pharmacy was established in 2002, aiming to meet the increasing demand for health workers in the Mekong Delta.-VNA