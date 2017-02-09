Meeting reviews government’s resolution on business development

Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)



Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue has suggested making an assessment of both quantity and quality of enterprises after one year of implementing the government’s resolution on business development.Addressing a meeting in Hanoi on February 9 to review the government’s Resolution No.35/NQ-CP, the Deputy PM said besides looking into the number of businesses, it is essential to review their operational efficiency.It is also important to point out current difficulties and challenges that businesspeople are facing and promptly tackle them in 2017, he added.The Deputy PM requested creating the optimal conditions for entrepreneurs to do business and make an assessment of capital; goods-services; real estate; science-technology, and the labour market.He asked localities to conduct dialogues with the business community to address their petitions and prepare for the upcoming meeting between the Prime Minister and businesses.The Ministry of Finances was urged to inspect the operational efficiency of businesses as well as the outcomes in trade facilitation; implementation of the National Single Window system; simplification of administrative procedures relating to production; and development of the stock market and banking activities.The Deputy PM entrusted the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to seek better measures to lure investment in the field, while the Ministry of Science and Technology is responsible for building a start-up ecosystem and pave the way for the development of the sci-tech market.According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, all 63 cities and provinces across the country signed the commitments to creating favourable business environment for businesses.Positive outcomes were recorded in major cities of Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Da Nang.In 2016, a record high of over 110,100 businesses registered to establish with a total investment of more than 891 trillion VND, a year-on-year surge of 49 percent. Also in this year, 26,600 businesses resumed operation, up about 43.1 percent.The first month of 2017 saw nearly 9,000 newly-established firms with a total registered capital of 90.3 trillion VND, a respective increase of 8.1 percent in number of 52.3 percent in capital.-VNA