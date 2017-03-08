Mekong Delta farmers to be trained in sustainable rice cultivation

Havesting rice in O Mon, Can Tho (Photo: VNA)

– About 4,000 farmers in the Mekong Delta region will be trained to grow rice following standards set by the Sustainable Rice Platform (SRP) in the next two years.The training is part of a project on sustainable rice production that was launched in Ho Chi Minh City on March 8. The Canadian Government sponsors the project via the World Bank’s International Financial Corporation (IFC), while the local partner is the Loc Troi Group.Experts from the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) will provide technical support to the scheme.Joey Janiya, an IRRI senior expert, said the standard consists of 46 criteria, which are difficult for farmers to follow.He added that however, the target farmers, who have participated in Loc Troi’s closed production line for years, are quick in catching up with new practices.Huynh Van Thon, head of the Loc Troi Group, said the project not only assists his company in making high-quality rice products but also protects the environment and the health of the community.-VNA