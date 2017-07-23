Mercedes-Benz sales in Vietnam grow by 60 percent in H1

Hanoi (VNA) – Mercedes-Benz Vietnam (MBV) reported a year-on-year growth of more than 60 percent in automobile sales during the first half of 2017, the best in 22 years of its presence in Vietnam.



The firm sold a total of 2,900 cars during the period in spite of the market fluctuation.



While many automakers are cutting prices for both affordable to luxury models sold in Vietnam to boost demand, the MBV still enjoyed high sales even with its prices ranging from 1.34 billion – 14.45 billion VND.



The brand also appeared to not be much affected by elimination of Vietnam’s import tariff on ASEAN-made vehicles in early 2018 following the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA).



According to the MBV, since the beginning of this year, the company has received over 100 orders for luxury model Mercedes-Maybach, with half of them delivered. The new-generation E-Class also saw a good sale with more than 600 units sold since its debut in late 2016.-VNA