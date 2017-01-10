Metro Vietnam changed into MM Mega Market

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Thailand’s TCC Group, which purchased the Metro Cash & Carry Vietnam in January 2016, on January 10 announced the official change of the brand name “Metro Viet Nam” to “MM Mega Market Viet Nam”.The Thai group plans to use the new brand image at all 19 wholesale centers in the Metro chain within this year, one year after it acquired the chain at a total cost of 655 million EUR (710 million USD).CEO of MM Mega Market Vietnam Phidsanu Pongwatana said TCC wants to introduce new modern storage models to Vietnamese customers.The group will intensify the control of food safety and hygiene and develop safe good supply chains, he added.It plans to build two meat entrepots in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and increase areas for growing safe vegetables to 250 hectares, nearly doubling that of 2016, as part of the cooperation programme with Vietnamese farmers, he revealed.Meanwhile, President of the group Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi said as one of the biggest Thai investors in Vietnam, TCC pledged to boost cooperation with Vietnamese suppliers and farmers to develop sustainable supply value chains.MM Mega Market will serve as a bridge to promote marketing and distribution of Vietnamese products in Thailand as well as other markets in ASEAN, he added./.