Military attachés visit Vietnam National Mine Action Centre (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of foreign military attachés in Vietnam on July 26 visited the Hanoi-based Vietnam National Mine Action Centre (VNMAC), where they were briefed on post-war bomb and mine pollution in the country.



After learning about Vietnam’s National Mine Action Programme, the officers discussed cooperation in this field.



VNMAC Deputy General Director Nguyen Hanh Phuc said defence cooperation between Vietnam and foreign countries has expanded, contributing to building an environment of peace, stability and development in the region and the world on the basis of mutual respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and interests.



He expressed his wish that the attachés would continue working as a bridge to connect the Vietnam People’s Army and foreign armies, as well as between VNMAC and international organisations in overcoming post-war bomb and mine consequences.



Indian military attaché in Vietnam Colonel Paranvir Singh Punia, who is also acting head of the delegation of foreign military attaches, said the trip offers an opportunity for them to learn about Vietnam’s efforts to deal with the aftermaths.-VNA