Military hospital joins cooperation activities with Singapore doctors

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– Military Hospital 175, based in Ho Chi Minh City, and the Singapore General Hospital are carrying out joint activities as part of their cooperation programme.During its four-day stay in Vietnam, the Singaporean delegation, led by Prof. Tay Boon Keng, will give training to doctors of Military Hospital 175, which is under the Vietnamese Defence Ministry.They will also offer free check-ups and surgeries for disadvantaged patients and organise a symposium, according to the Quan doi Nhan dan (People’s Army) daily.On the first working day (January 4), the two sides agreed on several cooperation activities in 2017 such as training caregivers and transferring surgical and orthopaedic techniques to the Vietnamese hospital.More medical experts from Singapore will be sent to Military Hospital 175 in the future to provide training, exchange experience and give examination and treatment.-VNA