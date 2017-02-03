Minister sets high goals for sports at regional Games

Vietnamese fans support Vietnamese football team at a SEA Games. (Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien has set high goals for the Vietnamese sport at the upcoming 29th Southeast Asian Games, which will take place from August 19-31 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



During his Tet (traditional New Year) visit to the General Department of Sports and Physical Training on February 2, Minister Thien wished the sports sector to continue making efforts to yield more remarkable achievements.



The goal of the sports and physical training sector was to get the possible highest result at the 29th SEA Games, said Thien.



Minister Thien asked officials of the General Department to instruct sports divisions to create specific training and competition plans and timely tackle arising difficulties for athletes to get top-class training and competition.



On behalf of officials and employees, Head of the General Department Vuong Bich Thang affirmed that the staff would make all-out efforts to complete missions assigned by the Party and State as well as achieve the highest results at the SEA Games.



Vietnam has participated in the SEA Games 21 times and won a total of 2,330 medals. Of which, 771 are gold medals, 730 silvers and 829 bronzes.



Vietnam has been always in the top three on the overall medal table since 2003 when, as the host of the Games, it dominated the medal table.-VNA