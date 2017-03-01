Ministry orders expanded forest-fire protection in dry season

Illustrative image (Source: thanhnien.vn)

- The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has instructed the People’s Committees of all provinces and cities to increase forest-fire protection and to make it a main task during the dry season.Temperatures in the first half of the year are expected to be higher than the average of previous years, and rainfall will be 10 or 20 percent lower compared to the average of previous years, according to the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting and the ministry’s Department of Forest Protection.In the next few months, many places in the country are expected to remain dry, increasing the risk of forest fires, especially in the northwest, Central Highlands, and south-central and southern provinces.Forest fires have occurred in northern provinces this year, causing great damage to forests and threatening residents’ property and lives.The ministry has asked all People’s Committees to instruct agencies such as forest rangers, police and military forces to cooperate in forest-fire protection.Agencies should be prepared with specific plans, equipment and forces to ensure timely action when forest fires occur, the ministry said.-VNA