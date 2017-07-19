The Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health has proposed measures to prevent diseases during the rainy season. (Photo baovinhphuc.vn)

- The Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health has proposed measures to prevent diseases during the rainy season.According to the department, when heavy rains and floods affect the country in July, it is the peak time for epidemic diseases such as petechial fever, malaria, typhoid, diarrhea, flu and red eyes. Microorganism, dust, garbage and waste overflow and cause pollution and diseases.To prevent diseases during rainy season, people need to select and process food in a hygienic way, wash hands with soaps before and after processing food and going to the toilet.People should wash daily, use mosquito nets even in daylight, wash and dry toes after touching flood or contaminated water.People are also advised to kill larva and mosquitoes by covering water containers, wash containers and wells, and using chemicals to sterilise domestic water after floods recede.-VNA