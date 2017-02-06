Missing foreign tourist found drowned in Ha Long Bay

Ha Long Bay, a popular destination in northern Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The body of a missing Australian visitor in Ha Long Bay was found underwater at around 1 pm on February 6, after a four-hour search.



The Australian tourist named Stephen John Scott was travelling with 15 other foreign tourists on a boat trip on Ha Long Bay. On the morning of February 6, their boat, the Bien Ngoc 20, was anchoring for the tourists to visit the Sung Sot Cave, but Scott and another tourist stayed aboard.

The boat’s crew reported they heard a noise at around 8:45 am and then they could not found Scott on the boat.



Search for the man was started immediately with the participation of both search and rescue force and fishermen.



After finding Scott, the local authorities have been completing procedures to return his body to his family.



The provincial police is also conducting investigations into the case.-VNA