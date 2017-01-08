Mock youth parliament promotes youngsters’ role in lawmaking process

The mock youth parliament is opened at the Hanoi Law University on January 8 (Photo: nhandan.com.vn)

– A Mock Young Parliament, hosted by the Vietnam Youth Parliament (VNYP), opened at the Hanoi Law University on January 8.One hundred excellent students from 62 universities in Hanoi take part in the project, which aims to improve young people’s awareness and role in the country’s law and policy making process.The VNYP’s project won the 2016 exchange alumni small grant competition held by the US Embassy and will run until April this year.Main activities include training sessions, discussions with specialists, extracurricular activities and a plenary session. They will focus on education, culture, environment, economy, law, diplomacy, science-technology, and health care.At the opening ceremony, Vice Rector of the Hanoi Law University Chu Manh Hung said the project is meaningful for young people, especially enabling the 100 participating students to become active players in connecting activities of State agencies, including the National Assembly, with social affairs of young people’s interest.Nguyen Thi Ha Duong, deputy head of the project’s executive board, pointed out the fact that many young Vietnamese people haven’t paid attention to the country’s important policies. With 42 percent of the population in the 15-25 age group, this lack of attention has partly made the policy issuance and enforcement ineffective.It is of critical importance for the youth to engage in the policy making process. Through the Mock Young Parliament, the project’s founders and those who are interested in national development want to inspire youngsters’ aspiration for a more developed and civilised society, she noted.By participating in the project’s activities, participants will be equipped with basic knowledge about the National Assembly and necessary skills, gain a better understanding of their rights and responsibility in contributing to the law and policy making process, and discuss many issues of their concern with specialists, she added.-VNA