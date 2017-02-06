MoIT forms steering committee to solve ineffective projects

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has formed a Steering Committee to tackle problems of a number of projects and enterprises showing ineffectiveness and lagging behind.The ministry has also assigned the Department of Planning to coordinate with other units of the ministry to make a report on 12 projects and submit it to leaders of the ministry before February 10.At a recent working session with leaders of the Steering Committee, MoIT Deputy Minister Hoang Quoc Vuong has requested groups and corporations to review their orientations to deal with their difficulties to propose most feasible measures, focusing on financial, monetary policies and market solutions as well as business governance mechanism.Vuong also asked the groups and corporations to clarify the responsibility of individuals and collectives to the ineffective projects and report the results to the ministry within this month.According to the ministry, financial reports should be made with clear content for each project, detailing current problems and difficulties, solutions as well as basis for those solutions, along with proposals. The reports must be attached with reports of the groups and corporation on 12 projects.-VNA