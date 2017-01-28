Money giving - a nice New Year custom

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- Giving money on the occasion of New Year, with desires that better things will happen in future, has become an indispensable custom of the Vietnamese during the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.During the New Year festival, the elderly normally congratulate kids on becoming a year older by presenting them with very nice and small red paper envelopes which symbolise luck and good fortune.According to the custom, the money given on the advancement in ages is new brand and low face value, but bears wishes for growth and successful study.Over time, Hang Ma street in the Hanoi Old Quarter remains a place to sell things to store children’s money, mainly in shapes of pigs, rats and buffalo made of clay or metal. However, the animal that is sold most is the ones symbolising the lunar calendar for that year.According to the seller, parents will teach children how to save and spend the present money in meaningful ways, such as the purchase of books, school aids or help for friends in difficulties.Nowadays, people’s living conditions have been improving. The money giving custom is sometimes commercialised, but it basically keeps humanity significant, that means bringing joy and luck for all people.-VNA