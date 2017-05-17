lllustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Some 126,614 policy beneficiaries in Hanoi will receive gifts worth more than 104 billion VND, more than last year, on the 70th Day of War Invalids and Martyrs (July 27), said Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Quoc Khanh.Heroic Vietnamese mothers and war invalids will receive 1 million VND each, double the amount last year, while a total 761 million VND (33,000 USD) will be presented as gifts to invalids who are outstanding business owners in 30 communes and districts.A survey found that the city has 7,566 war-hero households that need funds for home repairs at a total cost of 402 billion VND (17.4 million USD), with the State and city administration having agreed to provide 230 billion VND (10 million USD).As of May 10, 4,825 households had completed home building or repairs, 63.8 percent of the total, while 2,205 others are in the process, or 29.1 percent, and the remaining 486 will complete it before July 27.On the occasion, a commemorative ceremony and a conference to honour individuals and organisations who served the nation will be held.The municipal People’s Committee asked authorities of districts, communes and townships to ensure social welfare is provided to war heroes and their families.-VNA