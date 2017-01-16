More investments poured into Central Highlands

A section of Ho Chi Minh Road through the Central Highlands (Photo: VNA)

– More than 62.1 trillion VND (2.73 billion USD) will be poured into the Central Highlands from 2016 -2020, including over 55.67 trillion VND (2.45 billion USD) from the State budget, up 1.43 percent from the previous five-year period, according to the Steering Committee for the Central Highlands region.The region’s budget capital exceeded 27.2 trillion VND (1.2 billion USD), accounting for 49.4 percent of the total State investment. In the 2011-2015 period, the local budget capital only accounted for 32.5 percent of the total.The investment will be spent on completing regional transport projects, particularly seven national highways linking south central coastal provinces and Central Highlands provinces.The Central Highlands will also prioritise the capital to agricultural restructuring in tandem with the development of irrigation works, climate change response, and policies on farming land and water for poor ethnic minority people in the region.Financial priorities will be given to accelerating the construction of large-scale irrigation works, including Krong Pak Thuong, Ea H’leo 1, Ea Tam reservoirs in Dak Lak; Nam Xuan, Gia Nghia lakes in Dak Nong; the H’Drai irrigation complex in Kon Tum; and Da Xi lake in Lam Dong.The works are expected to help ensure water supply for additional 36,000 hectares in the region in dry season.The region will earmark its funding for upgrades to schools, hospitals at all levels, particularly in ethnic minority areas.The investment will also fund the national target programmes such as sustainable poverty reduction, new-style rural area building in a bid to improve locals’ living conditions.-VNA