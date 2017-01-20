More islanders connected to national power grid in Kien Giang

Electricity posts bring electricity to island communes. (Source: VNA)



HCM City (VNA) – More than 3,000 households in three island communes - Lai Son, Hon Nghe and Son Hai - in the southern coastal province of Kien Giang have been connected to the national power grid.



The Electricity of Vietnam Southern Power Corporation (EVNSPC) marked the official inauguration of the electricity supply projects to the communes at a ceremony on January 20.



According to the EVNSPC, the three projects had a combined investment of 652 billion VND (28.68 million USD), sourced from the Government’s Programme 2081 on power supply for rural, mountainous areas and islands from 2013-2020.



The project to supply electricity for Lai Son island commune in Kien Hai district installed 43km of 110kV cables including 24.5km at sea, 13 transformer stations, and meters for 1,956 households. The project, with total investment of 467 billion VND (20.54 million USD), was started in December 2015 and completed in November 2016.



The project to supply electricity for Hon Nghe island commune in Kien Luong district installed 16.3km of 22kV of medium voltage sea-crossing cables, 9.9 km of medium voltage cable on the island and meters for 526 households on the island. The project, worth nearly 140 billion VND (6.16 million USD), was carried out between February and December, 2016.



The project on Son Hai island, which began in December 2016 and finished on January 19, 2017, included the installation of 4.8km of medium voltage cables on land, 4km of sea-crossing cables and meters for 556 households on the island.



It had total investment of nearly 45 billion VND (1.98 million USD), of which nearly half was sourced from the provincial budget.



According to the EVNSPC, similar projects will be implemented to bring electricity to other island communes in Kien Giang, namely An Son in Kien Hai district, and Hon Thom in Phu Quoc district during 2017-2020.-VNA