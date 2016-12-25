More medals for Vietnam at SEA table tennis tourney

Vietnamese table tennis player Dinh Quang Linh. (Photo: thethao.tuoitre.vn)

–Vietnam won a silver and bronze medal at the 10th Southeast Asia Table Tennis Championships 2016 in Indonesia on December 23.Dinh Quang Linh and Nguyen Anh Tu lost 0-3 to Clarence Chew and Ethan Poh of Singapore in the final match of the men’s doubles event.Earlier, Phan Hoang Tuong Giang and Nguyen Thi Viet Linh failed in the women’s doubles semi-finals and received a bronze medal.The title went to Singapore’s Lin Ye and Goi Rui Xuan who beat Lilis Indriani and Gustin Dwi Jayanti of the hosts 3-0 in the final.The mixed doubles title also went to the Singapore team when Chew and Ye won 3-1 over Ficky Supit Santoso and Jayanti.After three days, Vietnam have earned two golds, one silver and one bronze.The regional championship closed on December 24 with finals in the men’s and women’s singles categories./.