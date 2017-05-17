At a repatriation ceremony for Vietnamese martyrs fell down in Laos (Photo: VNA)

– The Military Command and Special Working Board of Vientiane, Laos handed over the remains of Vietnamese soldiers who died in Laos as part of a ceremony in Vientiane on May 16.The event was held under a memorandum of understanding signed between the special working boards of Laos and Vietnam on repatriating Vietnamese martyrs in Laos.It was attended by Anouphap Toualom, Chairman of the Vientiane People’s Council and head of the Vientiane Special Working Board, Dang Quang Vinh, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the central Ha Tinh province and head of the locality’s Special Working Board, and Colonel Siphone Chansomvong, Political Commissar of Vientiane Military Command.Since 2000, Vientiane has handed over 118 sets of remains to Vietnam.Addressing the ceremony, Anouphap Toualom stressed that Lao people who are enjoying peace and prosperity today are grateful for the sacrifices Vietnamese soldiers made. He also pledged that Laos will continue working with Vietnam to boost bilateral ties.Meanwhile, Dang Quoc Vinh thanked Laos for protecting the remains of Vietnamese martyrs over the past 40 years and for supporting Vietnam’s effort to find and repatriate the remains.The search will become more complicated as time passes, he noted, expressing hope for more support from Laos in the work to bring the martyrs home as soon as possible.The Ha Tinh delegation will travel to Bolykhamsay province to receive 11 sets of remains of Vietnamese soldiers who died in the locality and lay them to rest in Ha Tinh.From 1999 to 2016, Ha Tinh worked with Laos to repatriate 750 sets of Vietnamese martyrs from Laos.-VNA