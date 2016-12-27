More storm shelter for fishing boats built in Ben Tre

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Ben Tre (VNA) – Local authorities of the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre on December 27 kicked off a project to build an integrated storm shelter and fishing port in Ba Tri district, with total investment of 253 billion VND (11.1 million USD).



The sum consists of 190 billion VND (8.3 million USD) from State budget for the sustainable aquatic development programme and 63 billion VND (2.7 million USD) from the provincial budget in 2016-2020 period.



The project, invested by the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, is built on a total area of 43 hectares and expected to complete in 2020.



The new port and storm shelter in Ba Tri district aims to create favourable conditions for fishing vessels’ operations and meet the logistics demands of those ships.



The port is hoped to be a driving force for the development of seafood industrial zones and coastal economic zones, serving the local sustainable fishery development.



The storm shelter in Ba Tri district is the second of its kind in Ben Tre province and can serve over 500 fishing boats.



In 2012, the province inaugurated a storm shelter in Binh Dai district, costing 47 billion VND (2.06 million USD).-VNA