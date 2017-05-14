More support for SMEs required

This enterprise has been operating in packing for over a decade. It has become a partner of such big names in Vietnam as Samsung, Canon and LG.

While seeking capital for business expansion, the business owner found that the interest rates offered by Vietnamese banks are higher than those by Vietnam-based foreign-invested banks.

The provincial competitiveness index showed 30 percent of private enterprises said local governments favoured Stated-owned enterprises.

Many experts said while SMEs haven’t accessed support policies, it’s important to create an equal and fair environment for them to approach resources.

According to experts, every economy has to lean on its internal strengths. While FDI enterprises tend to move to countries of better interests and State-owned enterprises still struggle to develop, supporting policies for SMEs are necessary as they constitute Vietnam’s economy at present and in the future./.