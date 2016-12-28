More than 15,400 smuggling cases uncovered in 2016

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– As many as 15,489 smuggling cases have been uncovered this year, the General Department of Customs told a press conference in Hanoi on December 28.The total value of smuggled goods neared 416.5 billion VND (18.1 million USD).Nguyen Thu Hien, a representative from the general department, said the customs sector has advised the government and Finance Ministry on refining legal regulations related to customs.Three important units were established, including an online monitor office, a special task force on criminal investigation and anti-drug trafficking teams for the north and the south.Advanced equipment has been used to detect major smuggling cases, which have proved effective in the fight against the smuggling of secondhand electronics and household appliances in Hai Phong and Ho Chi Minh City.The sector also foiled a number of wildlife trade cases, notably a case of carrying 137.5kg of elephant tusks and ivory products from Angola to Hanoi’s Noi Bai international airport, and the transport of 16kg of live turtles from Indonesia to Hai Phong’s Hai An seaport, among others.Relevant units busted 13 illegal petrol and mineral smuggling cases and seized nearly 12,300 tonnes of petrol./.