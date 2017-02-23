More than 200,000 people join voluntary social insurance

People wait for insurance procedures to be handled (Source: dantri.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 200,000 people participated in voluntary social insurance after nine years since the policy was launched.

The information was revealed at a conference on implementing voluntary social insurance held by the Ministry of Labours, War Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) on February 22 in Hanoi.

MOLISA said the above figure is much lower than the number of people joining compulsory social insurance, which reached 13 million.

Currently, there are still 40 million people who are eligible but have not taken part in voluntary social insurance.

At the conference, representatives from other ministries, agencies and localities proposed measures to facilitate participation in voluntary social insurance.-VNA