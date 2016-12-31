More than 600 power works put into operation in the south

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The Electricity of Vietnam’s Southern Power Corporation (EVN SPC) put into operation 619 power works at a total investment of over 6.5 trillion VND in 2016.



Among them, there were 326km of 110kV lines, 1,766km of medium-voltage lines and 2,924km of low-voltage lines.



Notably, a project connecting southern Kien Giang province’s Lai Son island district with the national power grid was completed on November 26. Another 110kV power line connecting An Bien and Lai Son, costing 467 billion VND (20.3 million USD), has also provided electricity for nearly 2,000 island households.



SPC Chairman and General Director Nguyen Van Hop said a number of projects will continue to be carried out, including power supply for 12 rural and island provinces, the World Bank-funded third stage of a project on providing incentives for power sector reform, the upgrade of power transmission lines in Phu Quy district, the central province of Binh Thuan, slated for completion next year.



In 2017, the SPC plans to operate 570 power works with a total investment of nearly 8.3 trillion VND, including three 220kV grids, 134 110kV grids and 433 power distribution grids.-VNA