More Vietnamese studying in New Zealand

Students join an outdoor class in New Zealand. (Photo courtesy of Education New Zealand)

- The number of approved visas for Vietnamese students to study in New Zealand in the past 12 months rose by 15 percent compared to the same period last year, according to Education New Zealand (ENZ), New Zealand’s government agency for international education.Last year, more than 2,000 Vietnamese students pursued their study in New Zealand.Ben Burrowes, regional communications & strategic relations manager for Education New Zealand (Southeast Asia), said many students from Vietnam had built up solid résumés by studying abroad in New Zealand.“As well as learning essential academic skills, students in New Zealand are encouraged and supported to develop as individuals capable of thinking independently, creatively and analytically,” Burrowes said.Besides popular disciplines like information technology (IT), business, commerce, management, education and medicine, New Zealand also offers courses with good job prospects such as film production, animation, graphic design, gaming and cybersecurity as well as courses in sport management, agricultural economics, early childhood education and information technology in health, aviation and pilot training.All eight of the country’s universities are ranked among the top three percent in the world by the QS World University Rankings.-VNA