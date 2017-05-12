Illustrative photo (Photo: istockphoto.com)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh has asked Moroccan Ambassador to Vietnam Azzeddine Farhane to promote linkages among businesses in the fields of trade, tourism, finance and banking.

During a meeting with the ambassador in Hanoi on May 12, Minh spoke highly of the diplomat’s efforts to successfully organise numerous cooperation activities between Vietnamese and Moroccan research institutes and universities during the first six months of his tenure.

He took this occasion to thank Morocco for supporting Vietnam’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 term.

The Deputy PM suggested that the two countries should increase the exchange of delegations at all levels, saying Vietnam expects to welcome the Moroccan King on his official visit to the country.

The ambassador affirmed that Morocco will continue supporting Vietnam at regional and international forums.

He also expressed his wish to maintain regular contact with Vietnam through existing cooperation mechanisms such as the inter-governmental committee and political consultations between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs. -VNA