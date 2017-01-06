Most Filipinos maintain trust in President Duterte

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte continued to gain “big majority approval and trust ratings”, a latest independent survey announced on January 6.



A survey conducted by Pulse Asia Research Inc. from December 6 to 11 last year showed that up to 83 percent out of 1,200 Filipinos surveyed were appreciative of the work that Duterte has done since he took office in June 2016.



Accordingly, positive public assessment of Duterte’s performance remains unchanged between September and December last year.



Across geographic areas and socio-economic classes, the survey also showed that people from the southern island of Mindanao most inclined to approve and trust Duterte. Ninety-one percent of them approved the President and 92 percent trust Duterte.

Duterte was the Mayor of Davao city of Mindanao for more than 22 years before he became the Philippine President.-VNA