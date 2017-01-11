Motorbike sales surge 9.5 percent in 2016

The biggest manufacturer with an over 70 percent market share, Honda Vietnam said growth would be sustained this year. (Photo: VNA)

– The sales of motorbikes exceeded 1,676,800 units in the second half of 2016, raising the year’s total number to over 3.12 million, up 9.5 percent from 2015.The Vietnam Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (VAMM) reported that its members, namely Honda, Piaggio, Suzuki, SYM and Yamaha, produced 55 models during the year.Honda Vietnam (HVN) accounted for 70 percent of the market share with the sales of over 2.14 million units, up 7 percent from the previous year.According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the country’s motorbike output exceeded 3.39 million units, up 3.2 percent from 2015.-VNA