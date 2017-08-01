Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario (third, left), Sen. Lieut. Gen. Pham Ngoc Minh (fourth, left), Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army and delagates (Source: VNA)

– Mozambique’s Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario led a delegation to visit the National Steering Committee for response to incidents, natural disasters and search and rescue in Hanoi on July 31.He said Mozambique has long been impacted by natural disasters and climate change, expressing his hope the Committee will share its experience and skills in adapting to natural disasters and mining incidents on the basis of friendship between the two nations.Pham Ngoc Minh, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, and Vice Head of the Steering Committee, said the Government of Vietnam has paid due attention to responding to incidents, natural disasters and search and rescue.Over the past 10 years, the Committee has warned more than 3.5 million vehicles, with nearly 18 million people on board on the progress of tropical low pressure systems and storms. Some 2.1 million people have been mobilised to participate in efforts responding to incidents, natural disasters, and 34,000 people were rescued.Around-the-clock local resources have been deployed to tackle natural disasters, Minh said.During their stay, the delegation visited the Committee’s Vietnam Search and Rescue Coordination Centre.-VNA