Viettel official instructs Mozambique technicians on optical cable maintenance (Photo: Viettel)

– Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario’s official visit to Vietnam from July 31 to August 3 is expected to boost bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, as well as in fields of mutual concern.Vietnam and Mozambique established diplomatic ties on June 25, 1975 – the day when the African nation declared independence.Mozambique is an important partner of Vietnam in Africa. The two nations have maintained cooperative relations through Party and State channels and people-to-people exchanges. The Communist Party of Vietnam and the Liberation Front of Mozambique (Frelimo) have cooperated closely in personnel training and scientific research. The Parties will continue increase the exchange of all-level delegations and sharing of experience in building and managing the nation and facilitate the development of economic and trade ties between the two countries.Bilateral economic and trade relations have enjoyed impressive growth over the past years. Two-way trade increased from just 13.83 million USD in 2006 to 101 million USD in 2016, of which Vietnam’s exports were valued at 72.5 million USD.Mozambique current ranks 11th out of 72 nations and territories in which Vietnam has invested. The African country’s economic reform is opening more opportunities in investment cooperation for Vietnam, especially in the fields of agriculture, aquatic products, mineral resources, civil industry, construction, energy and public infrastructure.The two countries have carried out a number of cooperation projects in agriculture and fisheries, and signed numerous agreements in other fields such as a framework agreement on economic, cultural, scientific and technological cooperation and a trade agreement in 2003 and an agreement on investment encouragement and protection in 2007.In 2014, the two governments reached another agreement on joint research on food crop development in Mozambique for 2013-2017.In the time ahead, the two countries will intensify collaboration in telecommunications, health, education, and mining, and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to invest in the production of rice, cashew nuts and soybean in the African country.-VNA