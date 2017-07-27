Mozambique’s Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario (R) receives visiting Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Hoang Trung Hai in 2015 (Source: VNA)



- Mozambique’s Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario will pay an official visit to Vietnam from July 31 to August 3.The visit is made at the invitation of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on July 27.Vietnam and Mozambique established diplomatic ties in June 1975.The two countries have carried out a number of cooperation projects in agriculture and fisheries as well as signed numerous agreements in other fields such as a framework agreement on economic, cultural, scientific and technological cooperation and a trade agreement in 2003 and an agreement on investment encouragement and protection in 2007.In 2014, the two governments reached another agreement on joint research into food crop development in Mozambique for 2013-2017.-VNA