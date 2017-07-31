Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario (Source: GPM)

– Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario began his four-day official visit to Vietnam on July 31 at the invitation of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.The Mozambican PM’s entourage includes Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Nyeleti Brooke Mondlane, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Luisa Meque, and Mozambican Ambassador to Vietnam Gamiliel Munguambe, and others.Vietnam and Mozambique established diplomatic ties on June 25, 1975 – the day when the African nation declared independence.Mozambique is an important partner of Vietnam in Africa. The two nations have maintained cooperative relations through Party and State channels and people-to-people exchanges. The Communist Party of Vietnam and the Liberation Front of Mozambique (Frelimo) have cooperated closely in personnel training and scientific research.Bilateral economic and trade relations have enjoyed impressive growth over the past years. Two-way trade increased from just 13.83 million USD in 2006 to 101 million USD in 2016, of which Vietnam’s exports were valued at 72.5 million USD.In the time ahead, the two countries will intensify collaboration in telecommunications, health, education, and mining, and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to invest in the production of rice, cashew nuts and soybean in the African country.-VNA