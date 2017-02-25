Music programme for tourists to be staged at Opera House

Singers from HCM City will perform in The Rainbow – Cau Vong, a contemporary music programme to take place once a month at the HCM City Opera House (Photo: VNA)

- The Saigon Orchestra and dozens of veteran and young artists will participate in a contemporary music programme launched this week to serve tourists in HCM City.The programme, The Rainbow-Cau Vong, will be staged once a month at the city’s Opera House. It will feature Vietnamese and foreign music and songs, as well as traditional instruments.The performance will be accompanied by The Saigon Orchestra, a new orchestra of 45 members who graduated from music schools and institutes at home and abroad.The first show will feature People’s Artist Tran Hieu, young singers Nhat Ha, Nathan Lee and Dong Lan, as well as dancers. With previous operatic experience under their belts, the singers will display a wide range of passionate sounds.They will perform before an expected audience of 500.“Revolutionary music and dances created by famous composers and choreographers will be featured,” said Le Thanh Hai, the show’s stage director.Hai said that the orchestra has worked more than five months to combine Vietnamese and Western instruments in music.“Through our art, we hope to introduce Vietnamese music and instrument to foreign visitors,” he added.-VNA