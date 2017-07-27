Singer Van Khanh, winner of the Mai Vang (Golden Apricot) Award for 2016 will perform at the event (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - HCM City’s Youth Union and Youth Cultural House have launched a new music programme at schools, universities, industrial parks and export processing zones to mark the 70th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day on July 27.



The programme, called Hat Ve Thoi Hoa Do (Singing revolutionary songs), will include 10 outdoor shows to entertain students and workers.



Performers will include pop star Dam Vinh Hung and popular young singers like Nguyen Phi Hung, Tieu Chau Nhu Quynh and Quoc Dai, and girl bands May Trang and Mat Ngoc.



Meritorious Artist Ta Minh Tam of the HCM City Music Conservatory and singers Thanh Thuy and Van Khanh of Seven Military Zone Art Troupe will be featured with the support of 30 dancers.



The programme will debut on July 27 at the HCM City University of Agriculture and Forestry in Thu Duc district, before going to six other universities and secondary schools in August.



“We will also perform for workers at the Tan Thuan and Linh Trung I export processing zones in districts 7 and Thu Duc," said folk singer Van Khanh, adding that Mot Thoi Hoa Do would also be staged for students and workers. "We also hope to encourage love for traditional and revolutionary music,” she added.



Khanh and her colleagues will perform songs in praise of love, friendship, family and country, composed by veteran musicians such as Phan Huynh Dieu, Hoang Viet and Pham Tuyen.



Khanh is expected to perform before nearly 10,000 labourers at Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone on July 30. She will later visit Luong The Vinh Secondary School.-VNA