Myanmar discusses national plan for 2017-18

President U Htin Kyaw, left, addresses the meeting of the National Planning Commission of the Union Government in Nay Pyi Taw (Photo: Myanmar News Agency)

Hanoi (VNA) - Myanmar's National Planning Commission met on January 9 to discuss the national plan for 2017-18 drawn up by the Ministry of Planning and Finance, according to the Myanmar news agency.



Speaking at the event, President U Htin Kyaw called on region and state governments to attach importance to projects in their respective regions and states in accordance with the 12-point economic policy.



He called for planning big projects within the State budget allocation.



State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, who is also Deputy Chairwoman of the commission, urged for inclusion of the projects in the national planning, saying that can contribute to short-term and long-term interest of the country.



She said the plans should be adaptable to suggestions made by the parliament before being approved.



Myanmar's economy is estimated to grow at a 5.7 percent in the current fiscal year of 2016-17. The gross domestic product per capita is expected to reach more than 1.7 million kyats (1,307 USD).



The country's economic growth slowed in the first half of the 2016-17 fiscal year due mainly to a slump in agricultural production, foreign investment and exports.



A follow-up meeting of the Finance Commission also discussed budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year.-VNA