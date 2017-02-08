Myanmar: Ethnic groups called to work with Gov’t for peace

Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw. (Source: EPA/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw on February 8 called on all ethnic groups to join hands with the government and work for peace without discrimination.

The president said all ethnic groups are working hard for the end of mistrust and misunderstanding, using all kinds of methods for the emergence of a genuine democratic federal republic and seeking for genuine and durable peace.

Noting that the country's development has lagged behind by several decades due to armed conflicts, he called on the ethnic groups to take part in the 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference to discuss and seek solution to national reconciliation and peace.

The president delivered his appeal on the occasion of the 70th anniversary Shan State Day. The Shan people were able to gain independence together with the Chin and Kachin after they signed the Panglong Agreement with the government under Major General Aung San on February 12, 1947. Myanmar formally regained independence on January 4, 1948.-VNA