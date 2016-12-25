Myanmar: over 10,000 locals return home after fighting in the north

Refugees from Myanmar walk through a refugee camp in Wanding, China on November 30 after thousands fled heavy fighting between the Tatmadaw and four ethnic armed groups in northern Shan State last month. (Photo: AFP)

– A total of 10,248 residents from about 200 villages in Mong Koe town, northern Shan State in Myanmar, who had to evacuated from their homes due to armed clashes late November this year, have returned home after the situation was stabilised, according to local media.From December 4, the Governmental force wrested control of the town after the two weeks of fighting against combined forces of the three armed ethnic groups – the Kachin Independence Army, the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and the Myanmar Kokang National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), which have yet to sign the National Ceasefire Accord (NCA).Dozen of locals were killed in these clashes.Residents in Mong Koe have begun returning home since December 9.-VNA