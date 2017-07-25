Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo: AFP)

- Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi has met with Kachin Baptist Convention (KBC), a Kachin ethnic religious organisation, to seek a peace approach for national reconciliation in the country.It was the first time that Suu Kyi met with such a religious delegation separately.The Myanmar News Agency reported on July 25 that Suu Kyi's meeting with KBC Chairman Lalawk Gyung-Hkawng at Nay Pyi Taw's National Reconciliation and Peace Centre focused on obstacles to and opportunities for peace in Kachin state, the signing of a ceasefire agreement, and challenges of the issue of internally displaced persons.The meeting vowed to seek peace as early as possible to ensure the displaced people can return to their places of origin for rehabilitation and development after the state was hit by conflicts.According to local media report, KBC has over 400,000 members.At the second meeting of Myanmar's 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference in May, the Myanmar Government and armed ethnic organisations agreed on 37 principles towards peace dialogue in the future.The 37 adopted principles, based on the Nationwide Ceasefire Accord, were signed by representatives of participating groups, including the government, the parliament, military, political parties, and armed and non-armed ethnic groups.Officials said efforts would continuously be made to include armed ethnic organisations that are still outside of the peace process.-VNA