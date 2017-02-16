Myanmar reopens border gate with Bangladesh

Myanmar - Bangladesh border gate (Photo: oneindia.com)

Hanoi (VNA) – Myanmar has reopened the border gate Number 1 with Bangladesh, which was temporarily closed following attacks on three border posts in October 2016, the country’s State Counsellor’s Office said on February 16.

​

The border gate was reopened for entry and departure in Maungtaw town, Rakhine State, last weekend due to the restoration of peace and stability in the region after Myanmar negotiated with Bangladesh.

The surprise attack on Kyukanpyin border post in Maungtaw and Kotankauk post in Rathedaung town and Ngakhuya Office on October 9 last year prompted the closure of all Myanmar’s border gates with Bangladesh over the past four months.

Armed men of the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) were accused of the attacks. It is a small armed groupd of Rohingya people active in the 1980s and 1990s but has not been heard from in nearly two decades.

Recently, Myanmar’s Sittway district court has handed out the death sentence to Uruma, one of the captured attackers. The remaining 13 suspects are still under investigation.

Rakhine State has been split on religious grounds between Buddhists and Islamic Rohingya people since 2012, killing scores and forcing tens of thousands to flee.-VNA