Mahn Win Khaing Than, Speaker of the House of Nationalities (Upper House) and Assembly of the Union of Myanmar (Photo: VNA)

– A high-ranking delegation from Myanmar Assembly of the Union led by Mahn Win Khaing Than, Speaker of the House of Nationalities (Upper House) and the Assembly, started his week-long visit to Vietnam from May 10.This is the first Vietnam visit made by the Myanmar top legislator, who is from the National League for Democracy.Vietnam and Myanmar have shared a sound traditional friendship. Myanmar was one of the first Southeast Asian countries to set up diplomatic relations with Vietnam and whole-heartedly supported Vietnam during the struggle for national independence and reunification.Over the past years, the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries have been greatly reinforced and developed.The two sides have maintained high-level meetings and visits, while strengthening bilateral collaboration mechanisms.People-to-people contacts and affiliation among localities have been promoted and expanded.The two countries have also maintained their sound cooperation at regional and international forums, especially ASEAN and United Nations as well as sub-regional mechanisms such as the Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam Summit and the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Strategy Summit.Meanwhile, the partnership between the two parliaments has been growing fruitfully. The two sides have regularly exchanged delegations and shared experience in legislative and supervision activities as well as issues related to their operations.The two Friendship Parliamentarian Groups have actively worked to contribute to fostering cooperation between the two legislative bodies.The Vietnam visit of Speaker Mahn Win Khaing Than is expected to help boost traditional friendship and all-round partnership between Vietnam and Myanmar, while bolstering bilateral legislative collaboration, including the increasing of exchange of delegations at all levels as well as the discussion of bilateral cooperation issues between the two countries and parliaments, and regional and international matters of mutual concern.-VNA