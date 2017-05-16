Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang (R) hold talks with Speaker of Myanmar’s Parliament and House of Nationalities Mahn Win Khaing Than (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Speaker of Myanmar’s Parliament and House of Nationalities Mahn Win Khaing Than wrapped up his week-long visit to Vietnam in Hanoi on May 16.



During the visit, he held talks with National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and met with Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, State President Tran Dai Quang, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thien Nhan.



He attended the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) regional seminar for the Asia-Pacific on responding to climate change and actions of parliaments to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) jointly held by the Vietnam National Assembly and the IPU in Ho Chi Minh City.



At the meetings, the two sides reasserted the importance of the traditional friendship founded by late President Ho Chi Minh and General Aung San and agreed to work together to make it easier in terms of law to support their businesspeople.



Vietnam suggested early signing cooperation agreements on customs and finance and supplementing the agreement on investment protection and promotion and the memorandum of understanding on investment promotion with regard to the new circumstances.



The two sides agreed on the need to continue maintaining the exchange of high-level visits to share law-building and supervision experience and discuss issues of shared concern.



The two legislatures will coordinate in supervising the implementation of reached agreements and cooperation programmes between the two governments.



The two sides agreed to enhance people-to-people exchange to promote the traditional friendship.



Speaker Mahn Win Khaing Than reiterated Myanmar’s stance on the East Sea issue, highlighting the respect of diplomatic and legal processes, the peaceful settlement of disputes in line with international law, including 1982 UNCLOS, the full implementation of DOC, and the early signing of COC, and affirming that his country will work closely with other regional countries to present ASEAN’s common policy on the issue.-VNA



