The website of Myanmar's Ministry of Information has been attacked since the night of January 7, and has not recovered completely yet.The ministry announced on January 10 that the attacks were identified to come from overseas.The website of the ministry was shut down on late January 8 and the authorities blocked dangerous IPs entering.One day later, the web slightly recovered and could be entered by locals. But mobile users and overseas users cannot access the website.The ministry is making efforts to recover the website in cooperation with the Ministry of Transportation and Communication.-VNA