Myanmar's national political dialogues open

State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and delegates at a Peace Talk in January (Source EPA/VNA)

- Myanmar's first regional national political dialogues between the government, armed groups and political parties began in the southernmost region of Tanintharyi on January 5, according to an official of the Joint Ceasefire Monitoring Committee (JMC).The dialogues will take place in three districts of the region, namely Dawei, Myeik and Kawthaung separately until January 17. The dialogue for the whole region will be finalised between January 23 and 25.The regional national political dialogues for other two regions such as Kayin state and Nay Pyi Taw Council area are expected to follow.The outcome of all regional dialogues will be submitted to the Second Panglong Peace Conference in February in accordance with the National Ceasefire Agreement (NCA).The Union Peace Dialogue Joint Committee (UPDJC) formed three supervision committees for holding political dialogue at national level for Kayin state, Tanintharyi region and Nay Pyi Taw, respectively on December 30, 2016.Under the working process of political dialogue at the national level and principles on the dialogue included in the framework of political dialogue, race-oriented political dialogue will be held in Kayin state, region-oriented political dialogue in Tanintharyi region and subjected-oriented political dialogue, also known as civil society organisations (CSO) Forum, in Nay Pyi Taw.-VNA