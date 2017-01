Myanmar's new national security advisor U Thaung Tun (Photo: Getty)

Hanoi (VNA) – Mynamar’s government has appointed U Thaung Tun as a national security advisor, according to an announcement from the presidential office on January 11.

The announcement said the national security advisor will advise the President and government on internal and external threats.

The advisor holds the same status as a minister, so matters concerning rights and duties of the advisor are under the government’s administration, the announcement added. -VNA