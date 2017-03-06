NA Chairwoman pledges further ties with Myanmar army, people

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (R) and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Services of Myanmar, Sen. Gen. Min Aung Hlaing (Source: VNA)

– National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan pledged to elevate ties between Vietnam and Myanmar and between the two armies during a reception in Hanoi on March 6 for Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Services of Myanmar, Sen. Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.Myanmar is always one of the top important partners in Vietnam’s external policy, Ngan assured her guest.She highly valued Myanmar’s significant role and position as well as active and proactive efforts to promote multilateral cooperation, especially within the ASEAN framework, contributing to strengthening internal solidarity and improving ASEAN’s stature in regional and global arena.The host wished that Myanmar would continue tapping its role, together with Vietnam and other ASEAN member states, in accelerating the fulfillment of ASEAN Community goals.Speaking highly of the outcomes of talks between the Commander-in-Chief and the Vietnamese Defence Minister and certain results of bilateral defence cooperation, she suggested the two armies direct concerned agencies to seek measures to fully and effectively defence collaboration agreements, and make it easier for Vietnamese firms, including military enterprises to invest in Myanmar.Min Aung Hlaing, for his part, expressed his delight at witnessing Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements during his second visit.Myanmar wants Vietnam to share its experience in several fields, including economic development, during the visit, he said.He informed the host that Myanmar’s telecom joint-venture Mytel and Viettel Global Investment company signed a technical and management support agreement on the occasion.Describing defence ties as one of the pillars in bilateral relations, both sides agreed to further promote traditional friendship between the two armies and peoples in the future.-VNA