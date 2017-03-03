NA Chairwoman praises UN’s work in Vietnam

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Kamal Malhotra, new UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative to Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

– The UN and the UNDP have contributed to boosting sustainable growth in Vietnam via assistance in poverty alleviation, HIV/AIDS control, child protection, disease prevention and climate change response, said National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.She made the statement while receiving Kamal Malhotra, new UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative to Vietnam, in Hanoi on March 3.The UN has also helped Vietnam with administrative reform and supported the National Assembly (NA) in enhance legislators’ capacity in policy-making and supervision, Ngan added.She stressed that the NA is making efforts for the country to fulfill the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the UN’s 2030 Agenda, and has assigned the Government to build a national action plan for achieving these goals.She proposed the UN to continue providing through UNDP further technical support for Vietnam during its course toward realising the SDGs and in implementing plans to cope with climate change and tackling socio-economic problems.The legislative leader also asked the UN to assist in the implementation of tripartite or tripartite plus cooperation models among Vietnam, the UN and a third party.Vietnam looks forward to receiving more macro-policy advice from the UN on socio-economic development, the NA chairwoman said.She expressed her belief that Kamal Malhotra, with his rich experience, will help elevate Vietnam-UN ties to new heights.Ngan said she hopes that the UN will continue to uphold its active role in keeping global peace and security.For his part, Kamal Malhotra stated that he will press ahead with close collaboration with the NA and other bodies in Vietnam in his new post.He took note of a strategic cooperation plan for 2017-2021 agreed between the UNDP and the Vietnamese Government, expecting the pact will soon be signed by the sides.Lauding Vietnam as an active participant of the One UN initiative, he said the UN is willing to cooperate with the NA in promoting the implementation of the SDGs in the country, as well as help Vietnam enhance governance efficiency and quality of law-making.The UN resident coordinator said he will help with inviting international speakers to the annual economic forums held by the NA in spring and autumn.-VNA