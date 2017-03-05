NA leaders meet female foreign diplomats in Vietnam

President Tran Dai Quang and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan pose for a photo with participants of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Leaders of the National Assembly met in Hanoi on March 5 with female ambassadors and heads of representative offices of international organisations in Vietnam on the occasion of International Women’s Day (March 8).



President Tran Dai Quang, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Vice NA Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong were among others at the meeting.



Addressing the event, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan congratulated the participants on International Women’s Day, while honouring women who contributed to cooperation for development between Vietnam and the international community.



Stressing Vietnam’s efforts in realising sustainable development goals (SDG) approved by the United Nations in September, 2015, she said the Vietnamese NA has been promoting its role in promulgating, amending and supplementing related-legal documents in order to create appropriate legal foundation and integrate the SDGs in decisions and long- and medium-term and annual socio-economic development plans. The NA also strengthens the supervision of the implementation of the goals.



Joining hands in the common efforts, she said female Vietnamese NA deputies created forums to compare notes and share experience as well as contribute to improving the NA’s operations, especially in issues relating to gender equality. The female Vietnamese NA parliamentarians’ group of the 14th NA was set up in November last year.



Ngan welcomed outcomes of the group over the past time, hoping the group will further promote practical activities with new action plans and various forms to contribute to raising the role of the Vietnamese women as well as female NA deputies in the process of sustainable development and international integration, turning words into action and realising SDGs.



She took this opportunity to thank assistance from the international community for Vietnam, saying that through female ambassadors and heads of international organisations’ representative offices, Vietnam was provided with lessons from other countries, resources and technology to accelerate its integration and implement millennium development goals and SDGs.



At the meeting, NA leaders, female head of some NA committees and foreign guests shared their views on position and role of women today, and activities of female Vietnamese NA deputies. They also compared notes on issues relating to the rights of women, gender equality, children, sustainable development and cooperation in the areas.-VNA