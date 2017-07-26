National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan presents gifts to a policy beneficiary family (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan visited and presented gifts to policy beneficiary families in Ho Chi Minh City’s outlying district of Cu Chi on July 26 on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).



On behalf of Party and State leaders, the NA Chairwoman expressed profound gratitude to war invalids, martyrs and revolution contributors for sacrifices and services during the cause of national liberation, construction and defence.



In the afternoon of the same day, Chairwoman Ngan together with leaders of the Party, State and Ho Chi Minh City laid wreaths and offered incense at the Martyrs’ Cemetery in Cu Chi district and Ben Duoc Memorial Temple.



At the temple, the top legislator visited an exhibition themed “Portraits of Ho Chi Minh City’s Heroic Vietnamese Mothers”.



Ho Chi Minh City is now home to 5,184 heroic Vietnamese mothers, of whom 4,905 already passed away.



The same day, NA Permanent Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong and a delegation of legislators paid tribute to fallen combatants at the Martyrs’ Cemetery of Trieu Phong district, the Road No.9 and Truong Son national cemeteries. They also visited the Ancient Citadel of Quang Tri.



During the trip, she also visited and presented gifts to families of a local war invalid and two Vietnamese Heroic Mothers.-VNA



