NA Standing Committee brings eight draft laws under scrutiny

Overview of the session (Photo: VNA)

– The 14th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is set to approve two resolutions and discuss eight draft laws during its sixth session, opened at the parliament’s headquarters in Hanoi on January 9.Giving details about the agenda, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said on three days of working, the Standing Committee plans to consider and approve a resolution that stipulates the order and procedures for carrying out some contents relating to supervisory activities of the NA, the NA Standing Committee and delegations of NA deputies.The committee will also consider approving another resolution specifying regulations on the coordination in military court management between the Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court and the Defence Minister.Participants will give opinions about debatable issues in eight draft laws, namely the revised law on State compensation liability; the revised law on legal aid; the law on foreign trade management; the law on support for small and medium enterprises; the law on planning; the revised law on state property management and use; the law on the management and use of weapons, explosive materials and support tools; and the law on the guard force.Chairwoman Ngan added the Standing Committee will also comment on a list of projects and capital allocated to each project included in the mid-term public investment plan for 2016-2020. It will scrutinise a draft resolution of the Committee on the punishment of retired officials and civil servants.On January 9 morning, the draft amended law on State compensation liability came under discussion. It stipulates the State’s compensation liability towards people and organisations suffering from damage caused by persons performing administrative management, legal procedures and verdict enforcement duties.Regarding the draft amended law on legal aid, most of the participants agreed on the revisions. NA Vice Chairman Uong Chu Luu asked relevant agencies to make final adjustments to submit the draft to the parliament in the next session.-VNA