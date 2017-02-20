NA Standing Committee mulls over draft amendments to Penal Code

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan convenes the 7th session (Photo: VNA)

– Some debatable issues of a draft law on amendments and supplements to some articles of the 2015 Penal Code are among problems under scrutiny at the two-day seventh session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee in Hanoi.Opening the session on February 20, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said the Standing Committee will give opinions on some several arguable issues of the draft law on amendments and supplements to some articles of the Penal Code No. 100/2015/QH13 and the draft law on irrigation.They will also comment on the NA Standing Committee’s draft resolution on the benefits for and conditions ensuring NA deputies’ activities, and contents serving as the basis for the Government to carry out works, including a list of projects and the capital allocated for each project in the 2016-2020 mid-term public investment plan.The Government’s issuance of a decree on specific budgetary and financial policies and mechanisms for Ho Chi Minh City, and the allocation of the State budget for the national target programme on building new-style rural areas in Mekong Delta communes by 2020 are also set to come under discussion, Ngan said.On the opening day, the NA Standing Committee looked into issues relating to the draft law revising the 2015 Penal Code, including the scope of criminal responsibility taken by people from the age of 14 to under 16, offences against national security, violations of regulations on banking activities of credit institutions and foreign bank branches, the illegal provision of online services, and violations of food safety regulations.-VNA